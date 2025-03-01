Heritage Environmental Services congratulates Angie Martin, PE, chief sustainability and innovation officer, on her induction into the Purdue Office of Professional Practice Hall of Fame.

Heritage Environmental Services' Martin inducted into Purdue Hall of Fame Angie Martin, Heritage Environmental Services

Nominated by Purdue University’s Environmental and Ecological Engineering and Civil Engineering programs, Martin’s 36-year career in environmental solutions began with a Purdue co-op experience. Today, she leads nationwide sustainability and emergency response initiatives with Heritage Environmental, embodying a legacy of innovation and environmental stewardship.