Heritage Environmental Services’ Martin inducted into Purdue Hall of Fame

Heritage Environmental Services congratulates Angie Martin, PE, chief sustainability and innovation officer, on her induction into the Purdue Office of Professional Practice Hall of Fame.

Nominated by Purdue University’s Environmental and Ecological Engineering and Civil Engineering programs, Martin’s 36-year career in environmental solutions began with a Purdue co-op experience. Today, she leads nationwide sustainability and emergency response initiatives with Heritage Environmental, embodying a legacy of innovation and environmental stewardship.

