Heritage Environmental appoints Thomas, Schultz

Heritage Environmental Services (HES) has appointed Timothy Thomas as COO.

Thomas joins HES from Trinseo PLC, where he was senior VP of Manufacturing, Engineering, Environmental, Health and Safety and Operational Excellence. At Trinseo, he led initiatives that improved productivity, reduced costs and enhanced safety. In his new role, Thomas will oversee HES’s waste management operations, ensuring efficiency, regulatory compliance and innovative solutions for customers, driving HES’s operational success.

Patrick Schultz has filled the role of chief strategy and transformation officer. Schultz joins HES from Veolia North America, where he was president and CEO of the Sustainable Industries and Buildings business unit. In his new role, he will spearhead the development and execution of strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating HES’s growth. His previous experience includes leading Veolia’s growth efforts in the U.S. and Canada across water, waste and energy sectors, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, business development and innovation.