HASC welcomes Shandi Conner

The Health and Safety Council (HASC) welcomed Shandi Conner this year as the director of market development.

Conner has worked in the industry for 14 years. Before accepting a position with HASC she served on the executive leadership team for the Industrial Safety Training Council as its director of client relations. She prides herself in her ability to help industry professionals develop and implement innovative solutions to assist in every facility’s effort to maintain a safe workplace.

For more information, visit hasc.com.