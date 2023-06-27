Harris promoted to GM at Lodge Lumber

Andrew Harris has been promoted to general manager at Lodge Lumber, where he has made significant contributions to the company’s growth and success over the past four years.

As the former sales and operations manager, he played a key role in implementing operational procedures that facilitated Lodge’s expansion.

"Andrew’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing our operational goals and maintaining our industry leadership," stated J.W. Lodge, CEO.

For more information, visit lodgelumber.com.