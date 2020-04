Tracey Harmeier has joined Diakont in the role of sales executive.

Tracey Harmeier, Diakont

With over 20 years of sales and management experience, she joins the company from a prior position as sales director for a national health care organization.

Harmeier is responsible for creating new business opportunities, maintaining current customers and developing relationships in the NDE inspection services market.

For more information, visit www.diakont.com or call (858) 551-5551.