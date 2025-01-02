Hargrove’s Hayden named to 2024 Alabama AGC 40 Under 40 in Construction

Kendall Hayden, project controls technical specialist II with Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, was selected for the 2024 Alabama Associated General Contractors (AGC) 40 Under 40 in Construction.

With over 12 years of engineering and construction project experience, Hayden has served as project controls lead at Hargrove, managing the financial aspects of more than $325 million in chemical, refining and pulp and paper projects. She is also a current member of Purview, Hargrove’s leadership development program.