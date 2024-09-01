Hargrove’s Griffin receives CSIA’s Charlie Bergman ‘Remember Me’ Award

Karen Griffin, VP with Hargrove Controls & Automation, was presented the 2024 Charlie Bergman ‘Remember Me’ Award at the Control System Integrators Association Conference in Dallas.

The award is given to leaders within the association who exemplify the philosophy of founding member Charlie Bergman, upholding the principles of sharing, leadership and promoting the profession. Since joining Hargrove in 2012, Griffin has served as engineering leader, main automation contractor program sponsor, senior project manager and controls & automation engineer for the refining, O&G, chemicals and pulp and paper industries.