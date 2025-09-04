Expand Hardy honored by United Way for excellence in community investment

Michelle Hardy, VP of public affairs and community relations with Turner Industries, has been honored with this year’s Excellence in Social & Community Investment Award from Capital Area United Way – Baton Rouge, Women United.

She was recognized for her 13-year tenure at Turner and leadership with organizations such as ABC and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional community impact, integrity, compassion and empowerment — despite demanding schedules.