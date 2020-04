Hancock Whitney has expanded its commercial banking division in Southeast Texas with the addition of Kevin Nectoux as senior vice president (VP), commercial banking.

Kevin Nectoux, Hancock Whitney

With more than a decade of commercial banking experience, Nectoux will assist businesses with their financing needs and advisement on cash-flow efficiencies.

For more information, visit www.hancockwhitney.com or call (800) 448-8812.