Sunil Gupta has joined TNT Crane & Rigging as its chief information officer.

Gupta will oversee all aspects of the technology landscape, including enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, business intelligence, telematics, IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. Gupta will ensure seamless alignment of technology strategy with TNT’s business goals.