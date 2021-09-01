Gulf Coast Authority makes promotions

Gulf Coast Authority has promoted Phyllis Frank (not pictured) to chief administrative and strategic projects officer.

In this new role, Frank will be responsible for finance and accounting, IT, purchasing and procurement, and safety. She previously served as the facility manager for the Washburn Tunnel Facility for the past six years.

Denise Ehrlich has been promoted to facility manager of the GCA Washburn Tunnel Facility. Ehrlich has served as senior compliance coordinator for the past five years.

Carrie Latimer has been promoted to financial director of GCA. Latimer has worked for GCA for the past three years and most recently held the position of financial analyst.

