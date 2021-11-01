Guenther, Sears, Surane join CIRCON leadership team

Following CIRCON Environmental's recent merger with Chemtron Corp. and KilnDirect Inc., CIRCON has added a trio of leaders to its growing leadership team.

Rob Guenther has joined CIRCON in the role of upper management. In his prior position at Chemtron, he managed the company's waste transportation and disposal operations. Guenther is a 22-year industry veteran and will be responsible for CIRCON's treatment, storage and disposal (TSD) operations at its Avon, Ohio, and Pasadena, Texas, facilities. (not pictured)

Also from Chemtron, Brian Surane has been appointed as CIRCON's vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing CIRCON's network of TSD and energy recovery facilities. Surane will split his time between Avon and Houston.

Pat Sears has been appointed senior vice president of CIRCON's energy recovery group (ERG). Sears previously served as chief development officer at KilnDirect and will use his more than 32 years of experience to grow CIRCON's ERG, which produces nonhazardous secondary material engineered fuels. He is based in Sumter, South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.circonenviro.com or call (281) 474-4210.