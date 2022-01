Gopher Industrial recently promoted Amy Groff to CFO.

Groff has been a part of the team for over 13 years and has been a key player in Gopher's success. She has held the role of controller during her tenure at Gopher. Groff is dedicated to organizational excellence, continuous improvement and functioning as a key leader in the organization.

