Greenup Industries names Keen manager of construction

Greenup Industries recently named Steve Keen as manager of construction. His responsibilities will include managing all construction activities, including business development, project estimating, bid preparation, staffing, schedules and project execution.

Steve Keen, Greenup Industries

Prior to joining Greenup Industries, Keen worked at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a construction and project manager for more than 35 years on a variety of projects throughout southern Louisiana and Europe.

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (504) 235-6004.