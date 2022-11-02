Gonzalez joins the team of Pro-Surve

Pro-Surve announces Eddie Gonzalez as its South Texas regional manager.
He is responsible for the Coastal Bend and Brazosport regions. An honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, Gonzalez has 25 years of inspection, non-destructive testing and management experience.
Prior to Pro-Surve, he was operations manager for a company in Freeport, Texas, soon becoming regional manager over its locations along the Texas Gulf Coast, West Texas and California.
For more information, visit pro-surve.com.