Matthew Gomez, PE, has joined Blast Resource Group as director of engineering.

Expand Gomez and Deaver join Blast Resource Group in key roles Matthew Gomez, Blast Resource Group

Gomez brings over 16 years of structural engineering experience to the team, with deep expertise in designing buildings to withstand both conventional and extreme loads. In his new role, he will serve as discipline lead and SME in the analysis and design of blast-resistant metal buildings. He is the lead developer of BlastFrame, a specialized software tool for metal building blast design, and has authored two books on the topic. Gomez has successfully designed dozens of blast-resistant buildings for clients across high-risk industries.

Additionally, Will Deaver has joined the team as project manager.

Expand Gomez and Deaver join Blast Resource Group in key roles Will Deaver, Blast Resource Group

Deaver is an experienced construction project manager with over eight years of expertise in leading successful projects from concept to completion. He spent several years previously with Kiewit Building Group, working as an engineer and project engineer.