Global Energy Institute taps Louisiana native to lead chemicals group

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute recently unveiled that Preston Beard has joined as director of policy, overseeing the chamber's growing focus on chemicals.

A Louisiana native, Beard brings a wide variety of government and political experience. Most recently, he was senior advisor to the director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement at the Department of the Interior, serving as the de facto chief of staff to an agency with more than 780 employees charged with overseeing safety of the offshore energy industry.

