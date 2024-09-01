Gilson appointed president and CEO of Westlake

Jean-Marc Gilson has been appointed to serve as the new president and CEO of Westlake Corporation.

Expand Jean-Marc Gilson, Westlake Corporation Jean-Marc Gilson, Westlake Corporation

Gilson most recently served as president and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Gilson succeeds Albert Chao, who will transition to become executive chairman of the Westlake Board of Directors.

"I am excited to welcome Jean-Marc as the newest addition to Westlake’s management team. Westlake is in a very strong position supported by a world-class team, and, having served as the CEO of Westlake for the last 20 years, now is the right time to implement our succession plan," said Chao. "Jean-Marc brings 25 years of proven executive experience in the chemicals industry in the United States, Europe and Asia, during which he has led international companies and delivered impressive results. We are confident that Jean-Marc is the right leader to help us build on our track record of delivering market-leading results, disciplined growth and sustained shareholder value creation."