Gulf Coast Authority (GCA) has named Thierry Weber its IT director.

Thierry Weber, Gulf Coast Authority

Weber is responsible for directing, planning, evaluating and implementing all computer-related systems for GCA. He has over 20 years of experience in all aspects of IT, data management, access and security. Weber will work out of GCA's Central Office in Houston.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.