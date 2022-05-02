GCA makes promotions

Jonathan Sandhu has been promoted to technical director of GCA.

Jonathan Sandhu, GCA

In this role, Sandhu will be responsible for overseeing all engineering activities at GCA, including process engineering and capital projects. Sandhu joined GCA in 2020 as assistant technical director.

Darla Fogie has been promoted to Central Laboratory facility manager of GCA. In this role, Fogie is responsible for the management of the employees and oversight of the operations and compliance at Central Laboratory. Fogie has served as the assistant lab manager since August 2021 and has a strong background in laboratory excellence.

For more information, visit www.gcatx.org or call (281) 488-4115.