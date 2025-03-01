Katizu Gayo has been promoted to director of HSE with Industrial Specialty Services (ISS) after serving as regional safety director.

Expand Gayo promoted to director of HSE with ISS Katizu Gayo, Industrial Specialty Services

A seasoned safety professional with extensive experience in the construction industry, Gayo excels in hazard recognition and mitigation, audits and inspections, safety education programs and employee orientation and training. Before joining ISS, he served as EHS manager with Repcon and safety manager with Cajun Industries.