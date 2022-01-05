Gay joins Christy Catalytics

Gretchen Burwinkel Gay recently joined Christy Catalytics LLC as account manager.

In her new position, she will be responsible for managing existing client relationships and developing new ones in the North American market sector.

Prior to joining Christy Catalytics, Gay worked as the inside sales manager at a Pittsburgh-based manufacturer's representative company focused on the utilities, pulp and paper, and chemical industries for over 18 years.

For more information, visit www.christycatalytics.com or call (314) 773-7500.