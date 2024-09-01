Freeport LNG hires Holladay to lead maintenance team

Bill Holladay will serve as the new director of maintenance at Freeport LNG.

Expand Bill Holladay, Freeport LNG Bill Holladay, Freeport LNG

In his more than six years with the company, he has served as manager of capital projects and turnarounds and as LNG liquefaction maintenance superintendent. The reliability and maintenance manager has more than 10 years of leadership experience in LNG and petrochemical process facilities in both operations and maintenance roles — with Dow Chemical Co., Hamilton Sunstrand, Lexmark International and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.