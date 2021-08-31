FORTRESS, BakerRisk grow team with additions

FORTRESS Protective Buildings LLC and BakerRisk have grown their teams.

Joey Berry is FORTRESS' newest senior project manager, and Gregg Sapp is a new senior principal consultant of structural engineering at BakerRisk. Berry comes to FORTRESS with a wealth of experience in project management for building designs, and will provide oversight for FORTRESS Protective Buildings LLC. He will take the FORTRESS solution to a broad array of clients and empower them to protect their team members and assets.

Sapp, a BakerRisk client for over 20 years, has worked extensively in architectural project management, building safety and facility siting for many years at ConocoPhillips. His insight from the client perspective will be valuable to BakerRisk and its clients in his new role.

For more information, visit www.fortressprotectivebuildings.com or www.bakerrisk.com.