Farmers Copper adds Lichenstein as new HR manager

Farmers Copper has hired Christina Lichenstein as its new human resources (HR) manager.

Christina Lichenstein, Farmers Copper

Her responsibilities will be to manage the recruitment process, monitor and develop HR strategies and procedures throughout the business, organize the pay plan and benefits program, and provide support for employee relations by addressing demands, grievances and other issues, as well as ensuring legal compliance throughout HR management.

Lichenstein brings more than 12 years of HR experience to her role and will be located at Farmers Copper's headquarters in Texas City.

For more information, contact Lichenstein at christina@farmers-copper. com or (409) 944-3187.