ExxonMobil's Refinery Expansion team receives 2020 Global Projects President's Safety, Security, Health and Environment Award

People are at the center of a strong safety culture. We're honored today as our Refinery Expansion team received the 2020 Global Projects President's Safety, Security, Health and Environment Award.

This honor recognizes the highest levels of safety performance within ExxonMobil. Since the project started, the team has completed more than 4 million work hours without an injury requiring more than first aid.

BIC Magazine recently interviewed Gene Weber on the BLADE project.

Tags

Privacy Policy