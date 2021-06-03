ExxonMobil provides update on BLADE project

×

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger was joined by ExxonMobil’s Gene Weber, senior project manager for ExxonMobil’s "BLADE" project at the Beaumont, Texas refinery.

BLADE is short for Beaumont Light Atmospheric Distillation Expansion.

The modular build project will be a third crude unit within the facility’s existing footprint. The new unit will expand light crude oil refining, supported by the increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.

