Regina Davis has been named Baton Rouge refinery manager at ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil names Davis new Baton Rouge refinery manager

She joined ExxonMobil at Chalmette Refining as a process contact engineer in 1999. From 1999 through 2008, she progressed through technical and leadership roles at the site.

In her 24 years with ExxonMobil, Davis held several positions in engineering, refining and management at various sites, including the Beaumont Refinery in Beaumont, Texas, and the Strathcona Refinery in Edmonton, Alberta. She is also active in recruiting, serving as a member of both the ExxonMobil Louisiana Tech University and the ExxonMobil National Society of Black Engineers recruiting teams.

