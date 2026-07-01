ExxonMobil names Chua to plant manager role at Mont Belvieu

Leona Chua has been named plant manager at ExxonMobil’s Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant, overseeing approximately 230 employees and 500 contractors at one of the largest polyethylene manufacturing facilities in the world.

Expand Leona Chua, ExxonMobil

Chua joined ExxonMobil Singapore in 2000 as a process engineer and has held roles across the Singapore Refinery, ExxonMobil’s U.S. operations and the Altona Refinery in Australia, where she served as technical manager. Most recently, she held senior leadership roles in ExxonMobil’s fuels business in Singapore before relocating to Texas in February 2026. She holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the National University of Singapore.