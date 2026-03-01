ExxonMobil appoints Eiklor as Joliet Refinery plant manager

Laura Eiklor has been named the new plant manager of ExxonMobil’s Joliet Refinery, bringing 18 years of experience with the company to her new role.

Throughout her career, Eiklor has held managerial, supervisory and engineering positions across major ExxonMobil sites in Houston and Baton Rouge. Most recently, she served as plant manager of the Baton Rouge Plastics and Finishing Plant, where she led operations, advanced safety initiatives and supported workforce development.