ExxonMobil announces leadership appointments

ExxonMobil’s Board of Directors has appointed Dan L. Ammann as president of ExxonMobil Upstream Co. and VP of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Barry L. Engle has been named president of Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) and VP of ExxonMobil Corp. Ammann, who joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president of LCS, previously served as CEO of Cruise and president of General Motors. Engle, who joined in 2024, brings three decades of automotive industry experience, including leadership roles at GM as president of North America and International.