Evosite promotes Diaz to sales and marketing manager

Evosite has promoted Edward Diaz to sales and marketing manager, where he will be responsible for website design, Google AdWords, Bing AdWords, email marketing campaigns, social media posts, search engine optimization, branded merchandise, printing and creating new flyers, BIC Magazine ads, all marketing material and selling control room equipment.

Previously, Diaz was lead estimator for Evosite, providing quotes for all console sales. He brings one year of experience to the position and will work out of Evosite's office in Houston.

For more information, visit www. evosite.com or call (713) 365-3900.