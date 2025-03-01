Evans joins Heritage Environmental Services as chief HR officer

Heritage Environmental Services (HES) has welcomed Rachel Evans as its chief HR officer.

With over 28 years of HR leadership experience in the manufacturing sector, Evans will focus on developing and implementing HR strategies to attract and retain top talent, enhance succession planning and foster a culture that boosts employee engagement. Previously, she served as senior VP of HR with MITER Brands, managing HR operations for over 5,500 employees, including talent acquisition, learning and development and employee relations. Her extensive resume also includes roles as VP of HR with Fortune Brands Doors and Security and MasterBrand Cabinets.