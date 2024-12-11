Erin Gonzales promoted to VP of People and Culture at HASC

The Health and Safety Council (HASC) is excited to announce that Erin Gonzales has been promoted from the Director of Human Resources to the role of VP of People and Culture.

HASC recognizes the importance of our people and the culture in which it operates daily.

HASC President and CEO Russell Klinegardner states, “With the growth HASC is experiencing, Erin is the perfect person to lead our organization’s culture, ensuring our people-first approach remains at the heart of everything we do, and the way we treat one another internally defines the experience we create for our business partners externally.”

We look forward to Erin’s continued leadership and the positive impact she will have in her new role.