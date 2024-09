Aaron Ennis, formerly alternative funding director and resource development coordinator with Brazosport Independent School District (ISD), is the director of Workforce Development & Innovative Learning with ABC Texas Gulf Coast.

Ennis has worked in the field of safety with Infinity Construction Services, Brazos M&E and Dow Chemical Co., and was operations services training manager with Wood before joining Brazosport ISD.