Enerquip’s Zielinski earns prestigious CWI certification

Enerquip Quality Control Specialist Brandon Zielinski has earned the highly regarded Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) certification from the American Welding Society (AWS).

The rigorous certification process involves extensive online study, hands-on training and comprehensive exams, covering welding codes, inspection methods and quality control practices.

The AWS CWI certification is a globally recognized benchmark for welding excellence. It underscores Zielinski’s expertise in safeguarding the integrity and safety of critical components such as pressure vessels and heat exchangers. By attaining this certification, Zielinski joins an elite group of welding inspection professionals known for their technical aptitude and dedication to safety.