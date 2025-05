Enerfab has promoted Andrew Koenig to executive VP and GM of its fabrication business, Enerfab Process Solutions.

Koenig began his career at Enerfab in 2008 as a coop before joining full time in November 2011 as a plant engineer. He has since advanced through the organization, serving as project engineer, engineering manager and director of engineering. In 2023, he was promoted to VP of engineering and estimating.