EHCMA welcomes new board members and treasurer

The East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) has appointed board member Scott Halbrooks as treasurer.
Scott Halbrooks, OxyVinyl
Halbrooks, who has served on the EHCMA board of directors since 2023 and is also treasurer of the La Porte Plant Managers Network, assumed the role following the retirement of Sharon Hulgan of Dow.
Rob Perrotta, Shell Deer Park Chemicals
EHCMA also welcomed Rob Perrotta and Prem Vuthandam, who were unanimously elected as the board’s newest members. Both bring extensive expertise and leadership experience in the petrochemical and O&G industries, strengthening EHCMA’s commitment to safety, environmental responsibility, economic growth and community collaboration.
Prem Vuthandam, PEMEX Deer Park