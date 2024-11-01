Durham, Hantz elected to PVF Roundtable’s Board of Directors

Frank Durham, director of Ranger Valve America, has been elected to the PVF Roundtable Board of Directors.

Durham has over 30 years of experience in the O&G industry and is responsible for the development and implementation of business strategies and tactics for the U.S. and Northern American markets.

Ben Hantz, technology advisor for Valero Energy Corp., has over 30 years’ experience in the industry where his current role focuses on leadership for Valero’s fixed equipment mechanical reliability. This role includes assessing integrity for pressure equipment as well as stewarding corporate procedures and standards, supporting major capital projects and maintaining an accepted manufacturer’s list.