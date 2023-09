Frank Durham, director of projects for Lockwood Partners has been appointed to the PVF Roundtable Charitable Foundation Board of Directors.

Frank Durham PVF Roundtable Frank Durham, PVF Roundtable

Durham has over 30 years of experience in the O&G industry and is responsible for development and implementation of business strategies and tactics for the U.S. and Canadian markets.

For more information, visit pvfroundtable.org.