Draper named COO of Hunter Buildings

Michael Draper has been named COO of Hunter Buildings. In his new role, Draper is responsible for overseeing Hunter's day-to-day operations.

In addition, he will work with company leadership to implement strategic direction and values to move the company forward.

A seven-year veteran of Hunter Buildings, Draper previously served as CFO. He brings more than 20 years of operational and financial experience to his work, with sectors including manufacturing, construction, specialty rental services, midstream/energy and telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.hunterbuildings.com or call (281) 452-9800.