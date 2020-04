Dow's board of directors plans to appoint Dow CEO Jim Fitterling as chairman following the company's annual meeting of stockholders April 9.

Jim Fitterling, Dow

Dow also unveiled that Jill Wyant, executive vice president and president of global regions at Ecolab Inc., has been nominated for election to Dow's board of directors at the company's annual meeting.

