Dow Chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling has been named the 2021 chairman of American Chemistry Council's (ACC's) board of directors. Prior to his role as ACC chairman, Fitterling served as chairman of the executive committee, preceded by his role as vice chairman of the board and chair of the council's board finance, audit and membership committee.

