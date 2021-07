Sammy Dobbs, GlenGuard

Sammy Dobbs has joined Glen Raven Technical Fabrics as director of new business development for the company's GlenGuard brand of FR/AR fabric. Dobbs is a 28-year veteran of sales and marketing in FR clothing and will be responsible for training, product education, marketing, and cultivating new and existing distribution partnerships.

For more information, visit www.glenguard.com or call (336) 227-6211.