Darin Holderness has been appointed to the Diamondback Energy Board of Directors.

Expand Darin Holderness, Diamondback Energy

Holderness has over 30 years of experience in various roles of increasing responsibility in the energy sector, including founder and CFO with P&A Exchange; CFO with ProPetro Holding Corp.; senior VP, CFO and treasurer with Concho Resources; and over nine years with KPMG LLP, where his practice focused on the energy sector.