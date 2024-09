Delek US Holdings has selected Sam Eljaouhari as its executive VP.

Eljaouhari previously held roles with Delek as senior VP, chief supply chain officer (CSCO), Capital Projects and Renewable Fuels and senior VP, CSCO. Before Delek, he was employed by Marathon Petroleum Corp. and with bp in leadership positions.