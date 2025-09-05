Daniels named engineering manager with Shell

Christopher Daniels has started a new position as engineering manager with Shell.

He previously served as business operations manager for Shell’s U.S. Gulf Coast Chemicals and Products division. Throughout his career with Shell, he has held several key leadership roles, including maintenance, turnaround and construction manager, as well as routine maintenance manager, contributing to operational excellence and strategic project execution across the Gulf Coast.

