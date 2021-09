Curtiss-Wright EST Group has hired Jeff Garrett as area sales manager - Texas.

Garrett will be responsible for overseeing sales and business activity of Curtiss-Wright EST Group's product lines in the Gulf Coast region. He comes to Curtiss - Wright EST Group with 24 years of experience and will work remotely in Houston.

For more information, visit www.cw-estgroup.com or call (215) 721-1100.