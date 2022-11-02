CTEH hires Stephen Pepper as senior consultant

CTEH® LLC, has added Stephen Pepper as a senior consultant.

Stephen Pepper, CTEH Stephen Pepper, CTEH

Pepper will develop and implement a turkey per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transition program for clients who work with PFAS-containing fire fighting chemicals.

He will also support disaster response management teams by leveraging his 30 years of experience in health, safety, and environment, emergency response and crisis management in the oil and gas industry and public sectors. Pepper spent the last decade as director of corporate crisis management at Phillips 66.

For more information, visit cteh.com.