Crocker appointed president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions

Matt Crocker has been named president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions Co. and VP of Exxon Mobil Corp.

Crocker, who has served as president of Global Business Solutions since 2023, began his career with the company in 1995 at the Fawley Refinery in the UK. He has since held a range of senior leadership roles across ExxonMobil’s Low Carbon Solutions, Product Solutions and Upstream businesses. His career includes extensive experience in refining and chemicals operations, with key assignments at sites in Baytown, Baton Rouge and Fawley.